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Ch 04: Newton's Laws of Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 04: Newton's Laws of MotionProblem 9
Chapter 4, Problem 9

A box rests on a frozen pond, which serves as a frictionless horizontal surface. If a fisherman applies a horizontal force with magnitude 48.048.0 N to the box and produces an acceleration of magnitude 2.202.20 m/s2, what is the mass of the box?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given values from the problem. The horizontal force applied to the box is 48.0 N, and the acceleration produced is 2.20 m/s². The surface is frictionless, so no other forces oppose the motion.
Step 2: Recall Newton's Second Law of Motion, which states that the net force acting on an object is equal to the product of its mass and acceleration: F=ma. Here, F is the force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration.
Step 3: Rearrange the formula to solve for the mass of the box. Divide both sides of the equation by the acceleration: m=Fa.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Use F=48.0 N and a=2.20 m/s².
Step 5: Perform the division to calculate the mass. The result will give the mass of the box in kilograms (kg).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed by the formula F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. In this scenario, the fisherman applies a force to the box, causing it to accelerate, allowing us to calculate the mass.
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Frictionless Surface

A frictionless surface is an idealized concept where no frictional forces oppose the motion of an object. In this case, the box rests on a frozen pond, which allows it to move freely when a force is applied. This simplification means that all the applied force contributes to the acceleration of the box, making calculations straightforward.
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Mass

Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically measured in kilograms. It is a scalar quantity that does not change regardless of the object's location. In the context of this problem, knowing the mass of the box is essential for understanding how it responds to the applied force and calculating its value using the relationship defined by Newton's Second Law.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A hockey puck with mass 0.1600.160 kg is at rest at the origin (x=0x = 0) on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time t=0t = 0 a player applies a force of 0.2500.250 N to the puck, parallel to the xx-axis; she continues to apply this force until t=2.00t = 2.00 s. If the same force is again applied at t=5.00t = 5.00 s, what are the position and speed of the puck at t=7.00t = 7.00 s?

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Textbook Question

You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is 625625 N. Draw a free-body diagram. When the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude 2.502.50 m/s2, what does the scale read?

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A dockworker applies a constant horizontal force of 80.080.0 N to a block of ice on a smooth horizontal floor. The frictional force is negligible. The block starts from rest and moves 11.011.0 m in 5.00 5.00 s. What is the mass of the block of ice?

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Textbook Question

A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.020.0°, and the man pulls upward with a force F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) whose direction makes an angle of 30.030.0° with the ramp (Fig. E4.44.4). How large will the component FyF_y perpendicular to the ramp be then?

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Textbook Question

You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is 625625 N. Draw a free-body diagram. If you hold a 3.853.85-kg package by a light vertical string, what will be the tension in this string when the elevator accelerates as in part (a)? Note: Part (a) asked what does the scale read when the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude 2.502.50 m/s2.

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Textbook Question

A hockey puck with mass 0.1600.160 kg is at rest at the origin (x=0x = 0) on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time t=0t = 0 a player applies a force of 0.2500.250 N to the puck, parallel to the xx-axis; she continues to apply this force until t=2.00t = 2.00 s. What are the position and speed of the puck at t=2.00t = 2.00 s?

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