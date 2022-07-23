At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2. A watermelon weighs N at the surface of the earth. What is the watermelon's mass on the earth's surface?
A small car of mass kg is pushing a large truck of mass kg due east on a level road. The car exerts a horizontal force of N on the truck. What is the magnitude of the force that the truck exerts on the car?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Third Law of Motion
Force and Mass
Net Force and Acceleration
At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2. A watermelon weighs N at the surface of the earth. What would be its mass and weight on the surface of Io?
An astronaut's pack weighs N when she is on the earth but only N when she is at the surface of a moon. What is the acceleration due to gravity on this moon?
Crates and sit at rest side by side on a frictionless horizontal surface. They have masses and , respectively. When a horizontal force is applied to crate , the two crates move off to the right. Draw clearly labeled free-body diagrams for crate and for crate . Indicate which pairs of forces, if any, are third-law action–reaction pairs.
Boxes and are in contact on a horizontal, frictionless surface (Fig. E). Box has mass kg and box has mass kg. A horizontal force of N is exerted on box . What is the magnitude of the force that box exerts on box ?
World-class sprinters can accelerate out of the starting blocks with an acceleration that is nearly horizontal and has magnitude m/s2. How much horizontal force must a -kg sprinter exert on the starting blocks to produce this acceleration? Which body exerts the force that propels the sprinter: the blocks or the sprinter herself?