At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2. A watermelon weighs N at the surface of the earth. What is the watermelon's mass on the earth's surface?
An astronaut's pack weighs N when she is on the earth but only N when she is at the surface of a moon. What is the acceleration due to gravity on this moon?
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Key Concepts
Weight and Gravitational Force
Acceleration due to Gravity
Newton's Second Law of Motion
A -kg experimental cart undergoes an acceleration in a straight line (the -axis). The graph in Fig. E shows this acceleration as a function of time. During what times is the net force on the cart a constant?
A small -kg rocket burns fuel that exerts a time-varying upward force on the rocket (assume constant mass) as the rocket moves upward from the launch pad. This force obeys the equation . Measurements show that at , the force is N, and at the end of the first s, it is N. Find the constants and , including their SI units.
A -kg experimental cart undergoes an acceleration in a straight line (the -axis). The graph in Fig. E shows this acceleration as a function of time. Find the maximum net force on this cart. When does this maximum force occur?
A small car of mass kg is pushing a large truck of mass kg due east on a level road. The car exerts a horizontal force of N on the truck. What is the magnitude of the force that the truck exerts on the car?
At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2. A watermelon weighs N at the surface of the earth. What would be its mass and weight on the surface of Io?