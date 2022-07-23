Textbook Question
To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E. Find the - and -components of each of the three pulls.
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To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E. Find the - and -components of each of the three pulls.
Due to a jaw injury, a patient must wear a strap (Fig. E) that produces a net upward force of N on his chin. The tension is the same throughout the strap. To what tension must the strap be adjusted to provide the necessary upward force?
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To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E. Use the components to find the magnitude and direction of the resultant of the three pulls.