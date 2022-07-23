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Ch 04: Newton's Laws of Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 04: Newton's Laws of MotionProblem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

Due to a jaw injury, a patient must wear a strap (Fig. E4.34.3) that produces a net upward force of 5.005.00 N on his chin. The tension is the same throughout the strap. To what tension must the strap be adjusted to provide the necessary upward force?
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Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Analyze the forces acting on the chin. The strap creates two tension forces, each pulling upward at an angle of 75.0° relative to the horizontal. The net upward force required is 5.00 N.
Step 2: Break down the tension forces into their vertical and horizontal components. The vertical component of each tension force contributes to the net upward force. Use the formula for the vertical component: T_vertical = T * sin(θ), where T is the tension and θ is the angle.
Step 3: Since there are two straps, the total vertical force is the sum of the vertical components of both straps: F_net = 2 * T * sin(θ). Substitute the given values: F_net = 5.00 N and θ = 75.0°.
Step 4: Rearrange the equation to solve for the tension T: T = F_net / (2 * sin(θ)). This equation will give the tension required in the strap.
Step 5: Plug in the values for F_net and θ into the equation. Use a calculator to find sin(75.0°), and then compute the tension T.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tension in a String

Tension is the force transmitted through a string, rope, or strap when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends. In this scenario, the tension in the strap must counteract the forces acting on the patient's chin, providing the necessary upward force. The tension is uniform throughout the strap, meaning it remains constant at all points along its length.
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Net Force

Net force is the overall force acting on an object when all individual forces are combined. It determines the object's acceleration according to Newton's second law of motion. In this case, the net upward force of 5.00 N must be achieved by adjusting the tension in the strap, which means the tension must equal the net force required to lift the chin.
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Equilibrium

An object is in equilibrium when the sum of the forces acting on it is zero, resulting in no acceleration. In this context, the strap must create a tension that balances the downward forces acting on the chin, allowing the net force to be directed upward. Achieving equilibrium is essential for the strap to effectively support the patient's chin without causing further injury.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is 625625 N. Draw a free-body diagram. When the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude 2.502.50 m/s2, what does the scale read?

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Textbook Question

To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E4.24.2. Find the xx- and yy-components of each of the three pulls.

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Textbook Question

A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.020.0°, and the man pulls upward with a force F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) whose direction makes an angle of 30.030.0° with the ramp (Fig. E4.44.4). How large a force F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) is necessary for the component FxF_{x} parallel to the ramp to be 90.090.0 N?

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Textbook Question

A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.020.0°, and the man pulls upward with a force F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) whose direction makes an angle of 30.030.0° with the ramp (Fig. E4.44.4). How large will the component FyF_y perpendicular to the ramp be then?

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Textbook Question

To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E4.24.2. Use the components to find the magnitude and direction of the resultant of the three pulls.

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Textbook Question

Two dogs pull horizontally on ropes attached to a post; the angle between the ropes is 60.0 60.0°. If Rover exerts a force of 270270 N and Fido exerts a force of 300300 N, find the magnitude of the resultant force and the angle it makes with Rover's rope.

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