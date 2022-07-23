A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. What is the acceleration of either block?
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass m is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. Find .
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law
Tension in a Rope
Free Body Diagram
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A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. How does the tension compare to the weight of the hanging block?