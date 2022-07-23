Step 1: Begin by identifying the forces acting on each block. For block A (on the horizontal surface), the forces are: (1) the tension in the rope pulling it to the right, and (2) the normal force and gravitational force acting vertically, which cancel each other out since the surface is frictionless. For block B (hanging vertically), the forces are: (1) the tension in the rope pulling it upward, and (2) the gravitational force pulling it downward.