A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the incline.
A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the floor.
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Key Concepts
Newton's First Law of Motion
Components of Forces
Force of Gravity
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What was its acceleration (in m/s2 and in g's), assumed to be constant, during the crash?
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