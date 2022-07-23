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Ch 05: Applying Newton's Laws
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 05: Applying Newton's LawsProblem 11a
Chapter 5, Problem 11a

An astronaut is inside a 2.25×1062.25 × 10^6 kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound (331331 m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than 4g4g. What is the maximum initial thrust this rocket's engines can have but just barely avoid blackout? Start with a free-body diagram of the rocket.

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Start by identifying the forces acting on the rocket. The two main forces are the thrust force \( F_{\text{thrust}} \) acting upward and the gravitational force \( F_{\text{gravity}} \) acting downward. The net force \( F_{\text{net}} \) determines the rocket's acceleration.
Write the equation for the net force using Newton's second law: \( F_{\text{net}} = F_{\text{thrust}} - F_{\text{gravity}} = m a \), where \( m \) is the mass of the rocket and \( a \) is the acceleration.
The maximum acceleration the astronaut can safely experience is \( a = 4g \), where \( g = 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \). Substitute \( a = 4g \) into the equation: \( F_{\text{thrust}} - F_{\text{gravity}} = m (4g) \).
Calculate the gravitational force \( F_{\text{gravity}} \) using \( F_{\text{gravity}} = m g \). Substitute \( F_{\text{gravity}} \) into the equation: \( F_{\text{thrust}} = m (4g) + m g \).
Simplify the expression for \( F_{\text{thrust}} \): \( F_{\text{thrust}} = m (4g + g) = m (5g) \). Substitute the given mass of the rocket \( m = 2.25 \times 10^6 \; \text{kg} \) and the value of \( g = 9.8 \; \text{m/s}^2 \) to find the maximum initial thrust.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free-Body Diagram

A free-body diagram is a graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object. In the context of the rocket, it helps identify the forces such as thrust, gravitational force, and any other acting forces. By analyzing these forces, one can determine the net force and subsequently the acceleration of the rocket, which is crucial for understanding how to achieve the desired speed without exceeding safe acceleration limits.
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Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass, expressed as F = ma. This principle is essential for calculating the maximum thrust the rocket can generate while ensuring that the acceleration does not exceed 4g (where g is the acceleration due to gravity). Understanding this law allows for the determination of the thrust needed to achieve the desired acceleration safely.
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Acceleration and G-Forces

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object, and it is often expressed in terms of g-forces, where 1g is equivalent to the acceleration due to Earth's gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²). In this scenario, the astronaut can tolerate a maximum acceleration of 4g, which translates to an upper limit of about 39.24 m/s². This concept is critical for ensuring that the rocket's thrust does not induce excessive acceleration that could lead to blackouts for the astronauts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A man pushes on a piano with mass 180180 kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at 19.0°19.0° above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the incline.

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Textbook Question

A man pushes on a piano with mass 180180 kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at 19.0°19.0° above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the floor.

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Textbook Question

On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The 210210-kg capsule hit the ground at 311311 km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of 81.081.0 cm. What was its acceleration (in m/s2 and in g's), assumed to be constant, during the crash?

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Textbook Question

On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The 210210-kg capsule hit the ground at 311311 km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of 81.081.0 cm. What force did the ground exert on the capsule during the crash? Express the force in newtons and as a multiple of the capsule's weight.

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Textbook Question

A 11301130-kg car is held in place by a light cable on a very smooth (frictionless) ramp (Fig. E5.85.8). The cable makes an angle of 31.0°31.0° above the surface of the ramp, and the ramp itself rises at 25.0°25.0° above the horizontal. How hard does the surface of the ramp push on the car?

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Textbook Question

An astronaut is inside a 2.25×1062.25 × 10^6 kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound (331331 m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than 4g4g. What force, in terms of the astronaut's weight ww, does the rocket exert on her? Start with a free-body diagram of the astronaut.

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