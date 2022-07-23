Acceleration and G-Forces

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object, and it is often expressed in terms of g-forces, where 1g is equivalent to the acceleration due to Earth's gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²). In this scenario, the astronaut can tolerate a maximum acceleration of 4g, which translates to an upper limit of about 39.24 m/s². This concept is critical for ensuring that the rocket's thrust does not induce excessive acceleration that could lead to blackouts for the astronauts.