A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the incline.
A -kg car is held in place by a light cable on a very smooth (frictionless) ramp (Fig. E). The cable makes an angle of above the surface of the ramp, and the ramp itself rises at above the horizontal. How hard does the surface of the ramp push on the car?
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Key Concepts
Forces on an Inclined Plane
Normal Force
Trigonometric Functions in Physics
A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the floor.
Find the tension in each cord in Fig. E if the weight of the suspended object is .
An astronaut is inside a kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than . What is the maximum initial thrust this rocket's engines can have but just barely avoid blackout? Start with a free-body diagram of the rocket.
A -kg car is held in place by a light cable on a very smooth (frictionless) ramp (Fig. E). The cable makes an angle of above the surface of the ramp, and the ramp itself rises at above the horizontal. Find the tension in the cable.
A -kg car is held in place by a light cable on a very smooth (frictionless) ramp (Fig. E). The cable makes an angle of above the surface of the ramp, and the ramp itself rises at above the horizontal. Draw a free-body diagram for the car.