Textbook Question
A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. With the same potential energy stored in the rubber band, how high can the slingshot shoot a -g pebble? What physical effects did you ignore in solving this problem?
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A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. With the same potential energy stored in the rubber band, how high can the slingshot shoot a -g pebble? What physical effects did you ignore in solving this problem?
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?