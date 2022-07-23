Textbook Question
A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. With the same potential energy stored in the rubber band, how high can the slingshot shoot a -g pebble? What physical effects did you ignore in solving this problem?
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A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. With the same potential energy stored in the rubber band, how high can the slingshot shoot a -g pebble? What physical effects did you ignore in solving this problem?
A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. How much potential energy is stored in the slingshot's rubber band?
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. You place the spring vertically with one end on the floor. You then drop a -kg book onto it from a height of m above the top of the spring. Find the maximum distance the spring will be compressed.
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?