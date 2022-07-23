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Ch 07: Potential Energy & Conservation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 07: Potential Energy & ConservationProblem 19a
Chapter 7, Problem 19a

A spring of negligible mass has force constant k=800k = 800 N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for 1.201.20 J of potential energy to be stored in it?

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the potential energy stored in a spring, which is given by \( U = \frac{1}{2} k x^2 \), where \( U \) is the potential energy, \( k \) is the spring constant, and \( x \) is the compression distance.
Step 2: Rearrange the formula to solve for \( x \). Start by multiplying both sides of the equation by 2 to eliminate the fraction: \( 2U = kx^2 \). Then divide both sides by \( k \): \( x^2 = \frac{2U}{k} \).
Step 3: Take the square root of both sides to isolate \( x \): \( x = \sqrt{\frac{2U}{k}} \).
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the equation. The potential energy \( U \) is 1.20 J, and the spring constant \( k \) is 800 N/m. The equation becomes \( x = \sqrt{\frac{2 \times 1.20}{800}} \).
Step 5: Simplify the expression under the square root to find the compression distance \( x \). This will give the final answer for how far the spring must be compressed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hooke's Law

Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to its displacement from the equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where F is the force, k is the spring constant, and x is the displacement. This principle is fundamental in understanding how springs behave under compression or extension.
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Elastic Potential Energy

Elastic potential energy is the energy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched. It can be calculated using the formula U = 1/2 kx², where U is the potential energy, k is the spring constant, and x is the displacement. This concept is crucial for determining how much energy is stored in the spring based on its compression.
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Energy Conservation

The principle of energy conservation states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In the context of springs, the work done to compress the spring is converted into elastic potential energy, which can later be released as kinetic energy when the spring returns to its equilibrium position.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A slingshot will shoot a 1010-g pebble 22.022.0 m straight up. With the same potential energy stored in the rubber band, how high can the slingshot shoot a 2525-g pebble? What physical effects did you ignore in solving this problem?

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Textbook Question

A slingshot will shoot a 1010-g pebble 22.022.0 m straight up. How much potential energy is stored in the slingshot's rubber band?

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Textbook Question

A spring of negligible mass has force constant k=1600k = 1600 N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for 3.203.20 J of potential energy to be stored in it?

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Textbook Question

A spring of negligible mass has force constant k=1600k = 1600 N/m. You place the spring vertically with one end on the floor. You then drop a 1.201.20-kg book onto it from a height of 0.8000.800 m above the top of the spring. Find the maximum distance the spring will be compressed.

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Textbook Question

Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length 2020 m that makes an angle of 45°45° with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane's open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of 30°30° with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan's speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.

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