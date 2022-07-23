A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. With the same potential energy stored in the rubber band, how high can the slingshot shoot a -g pebble? What physical effects did you ignore in solving this problem?
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?
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Key Concepts
Hooke's Law
Elastic Potential Energy
Energy Conservation
A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. How much potential energy is stored in the slingshot's rubber band?
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. You place the spring vertically with one end on the floor. You then drop a -kg book onto it from a height of m above the top of the spring. Find the maximum distance the spring will be compressed.
Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length m that makes an angle of with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane's open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan's speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.