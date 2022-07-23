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Ch 07: Potential Energy & Conservation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 07: Potential Energy & ConservationProblem 2
Chapter 7, Problem 2

The maximum height a typical human can jump from a crouched start is about 6060 cm. By how much does the gravitational potential energy increase for a 7272-kg person in such a jump? Where does this energy come from?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The gravitational potential energy (GPE) is given by the formula: U=mgh, where m is the mass of the person (72 kg), g is the acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s²), and h is the height (0.60 m). The goal is to calculate the increase in GPE during the jump.
Step 2: Substitute the known values into the formula for GPE. Replace m with 72 kg, g with 9.8 m/s², and h with 0.60 m. The equation becomes: U=72×9.8×0.60.
Step 3: Recognize that the energy for this increase in gravitational potential energy comes from the chemical energy stored in the person's muscles. This energy is converted into kinetic energy during the jump, which is then transformed into gravitational potential energy at the peak of the jump.
Step 4: Perform the multiplication to calculate the increase in gravitational potential energy. Multiply the mass, gravitational acceleration, and height together: 72×9.8×0.60. This will give the result in joules (J), the unit of energy.
Step 5: Conclude by interpreting the result. The calculated value represents the increase in gravitational potential energy due to the jump. This energy originates from the chemical energy in the person's body, which is converted into mechanical energy during the jump.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (GPE) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. It is calculated using the formula GPE = mgh, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s² on Earth), and h is the height above a reference point. In the context of the jump, the increase in GPE corresponds to the height the person reaches during the jump.
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Gravitational Potential Energy

Energy Conservation

The principle of energy conservation states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In the case of a jump, the kinetic energy generated during the crouched start is converted into gravitational potential energy as the person ascends. This transformation is crucial for understanding how the energy used in the jump is accounted for.
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Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy of an object in motion, defined by the formula KE = 0.5mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. When a person crouches and then jumps, they convert muscular energy into kinetic energy as they push off the ground. This kinetic energy is what propels them upward, ultimately converting into gravitational potential energy at the peak of the jump.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A slingshot will shoot a 1010-g pebble 22.022.0 m straight up. With the same potential energy stored in the rubber band, how high can the slingshot shoot a 2525-g pebble? What physical effects did you ignore in solving this problem?

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Textbook Question

A slingshot will shoot a 1010-g pebble 22.022.0 m straight up. How much potential energy is stored in the slingshot's rubber band?

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Textbook Question

In one day, a 7575-kg mountain climber ascends from the 15001500-m level on a vertical cliff to the top at 24002400 m. The next day, she descends from the top to the base of the cliff, which is at an elevation of 13501350 m. What is her change in gravitational potential energy on the first day?

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Textbook Question

Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length 2020 m that makes an angle of 45°45° with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane's open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of 30°30° with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan's speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.

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