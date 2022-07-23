Elastic Potential Energy

Elastic potential energy is the energy stored in elastic materials as the result of their stretching or compressing. For a slingshot, this energy is stored in the rubber band when it is pulled back. The amount of elastic potential energy can be calculated using the formula PE_elastic = 1/2 kx², where k is the spring constant and x is the displacement from the equilibrium position. This energy is what propels the pebble when the slingshot is released.