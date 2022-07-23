Next, apply the principle of rotational equilibrium. Choose the point where the 60 N force is applied as the pivot. The sum of the torques about this point must be zero. The torque due to the weight of the board is (160 N)(1.50 m), and it acts in the clockwise direction. The torque due to the force F is (F)(3.00 m - x), and it acts in the counterclockwise direction.