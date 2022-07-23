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Ch 11: Equilibrium & Elasticity
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 11: Equilibrium & ElasticityProblem 10a
Chapter 11, Problem 10a

A uniform ladder 5.0 m long rests against a frictionless, vertical wall with its lower end 3.0 m from the wall. The ladder weighs 160 N. The coefficient of static friction between the foot of the ladder and the ground is 0.40. A man weighing 740 N climbs slowly up the ladder. Start by drawing a free-body diagram of the ladder. What is the maximum friction force that the ground can exert on the ladder at its lower end?

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Begin by drawing a free-body diagram of the ladder. Identify all the forces acting on the ladder: the weight of the ladder acting downward at its center of gravity, the weight of the man acting downward at a variable position along the ladder, the normal force exerted by the ground acting upward at the base of the ladder, the frictional force acting horizontally at the base of the ladder, and the normal force exerted by the wall acting horizontally at the top of the ladder.
Calculate the maximum static friction force that the ground can exert on the ladder using the formula: \( f_{\text{max}} = \mu_s \cdot N \), where \( \mu_s \) is the coefficient of static friction and \( N \) is the normal force. Since the ladder is in equilibrium, the normal force \( N \) is equal to the total weight of the ladder and the man when he is on the ladder.
Determine the total weight acting on the ladder. This is the sum of the weight of the ladder and the weight of the man: \( W_{\text{total}} = W_{\text{ladder}} + W_{\text{man}} = 160 \text{ N} + 740 \text{ N} \).
Substitute the total weight into the equation for the normal force: \( N = W_{\text{total}} = 900 \text{ N} \).
Calculate the maximum static friction force: \( f_{\text{max}} = 0.40 \times 900 \text{ N} \). This gives the maximum frictional force that the ground can exert on the ladder at its lower end.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free-Body Diagram

A free-body diagram is a graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object. In this scenario, it helps identify forces such as the weight of the ladder, the weight of the man, the normal force from the ground, and the frictional force. Drawing this diagram is crucial for understanding the balance of forces and solving for unknowns like the maximum friction force.
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Static Friction

Static friction is the force that prevents surfaces from sliding past each other. It acts at the contact point between the ladder and the ground, opposing any motion. The maximum static friction force is calculated using the coefficient of static friction and the normal force. Understanding static friction is essential to determine the ladder's stability and the maximum force before slipping occurs.
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Torque and Equilibrium

Torque is the rotational equivalent of force, calculated as the product of force and the perpendicular distance from the pivot point. For the ladder in equilibrium, the sum of torques around any point must be zero. This concept helps analyze how the ladder remains stable as the man climbs, ensuring that the forces and torques are balanced to prevent rotation or slipping.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A diving board 3.00 m long is supported at a point 1.00 m from the end, and a diver weighing 500 N stands at the free end (Fig. E11.11). The diving board is of uniform cross section and weighs 280 N. Find the force at the support point.


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Textbook Question

Two people carry a heavy electric motor by placing it on a light board 2.00 m long. One person lifts at one end with a force of 400 N, and the other lifts the opposite end with a force of 600 N. What is the weight of the motor, and where along the board is its center of gravity located?

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Textbook Question

Two people are carrying a uniform wooden board that is 3.00 m long and weighs 160 N. If one person applies an upward force equal to 60 N at one end, at what point does the other person lift? Begin with a free-body diagram of the board.

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Textbook Question

A 350-N, uniform, 1.50-m bar is suspended horizontally by two vertical cables at each end. Cable A can support a maximum tension of 500.0 N without breaking, and cable B can support up to 400.0 N. You want to place a small weight on this bar. (a) What is the heaviest weight you can put on without breaking either cable, and (b) where should you put this weight?

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Textbook Question

Find the tension T in each cable and the magnitude and direction of the force exerted on the strut by the pivot in each of the arrangements in Fig. E11.13. In each case let w be the weight of the suspended crate full of priceless art objects. The strut is uniform and also has weight w. Start each case with a free-body diagram of the strut.

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Textbook Question

Find the tension T in each cable and the magnitude and direction of the force exerted on the strut by the pivot in each of the arrangements in Fig. E11.13. In each case let w be the weight of the suspended crate full of priceless art objects. The strut is uniform and also has weight w. Start each case with a free-body diagram of the strut.

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