Choose a pivot point to set up the torque equation. A convenient choice is one of the cable attachment points, say at cable A. The torque due to the weight of the bar is (350 N) * (0.75 m) since it acts at the center of the bar. The torque due to the weight W is W * d, where d is the distance from cable A. The torque due to T_B is (T_B) * (1.50 m). Set the sum of torques around cable A to zero: (350 N * 0.75 m) + (W * d) - (T_B * 1.50 m) = 0.