Skip to main content
Ch 11: Equilibrium & Elasticity
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 11: Equilibrium & ElasticityProblem 9
Chapter 11, Problem 9

A 350-N, uniform, 1.50-m bar is suspended horizontally by two vertical cables at each end. Cable A can support a maximum tension of 500.0 N without breaking, and cable B can support up to 400.0 N. You want to place a small weight on this bar. (a) What is the heaviest weight you can put on without breaking either cable, and (b) where should you put this weight?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the bar is in static equilibrium, meaning the sum of forces and the sum of torques (moments) around any point must be zero.
Identify the forces acting on the bar: the weight of the bar (350 N) acting at its center, the tension in cable A (T_A), the tension in cable B (T_B), and the weight of the additional object (W) that we want to place on the bar.
Set up the equation for the sum of vertical forces: T_A + T_B = 350 N + W. This ensures that the bar remains in vertical equilibrium.
Choose a pivot point to set up the torque equation. A convenient choice is one of the cable attachment points, say at cable A. The torque due to the weight of the bar is (350 N) * (0.75 m) since it acts at the center of the bar. The torque due to the weight W is W * d, where d is the distance from cable A. The torque due to T_B is (T_B) * (1.50 m). Set the sum of torques around cable A to zero: (350 N * 0.75 m) + (W * d) - (T_B * 1.50 m) = 0.
Solve the system of equations: Use the maximum tension values for T_A and T_B to find the maximum W and the corresponding distance d. Ensure that neither cable exceeds its maximum tension by substituting back into the force and torque equations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
12m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque and Equilibrium

Torque is the rotational equivalent of force, calculated as the product of force and the distance from the pivot point. For an object in equilibrium, the sum of torques around any point must be zero. In this problem, understanding torque is crucial to determine how the weight distribution affects the tension in the cables.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:13
Torque & Equilibrium

Tension in Cables

Tension is the force conducted along a cable or rope when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends. Each cable in this scenario has a maximum tension it can withstand before breaking. Calculating the tension in each cable helps determine the maximum weight that can be added without exceeding these limits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Multiple Cables on a Loudspeaker

Center of Mass and Balance

The center of mass is the point where the mass of an object is concentrated and balanced. For the bar to remain in equilibrium, the torques due to the bar's weight and the additional weight must balance around the pivot point. Understanding how to position the weight relative to the center of mass is key to solving where to place the weight.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:22
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A diving board 3.00 m long is supported at a point 1.00 m from the end, and a diver weighing 500 N stands at the free end (Fig. E11.11). The diving board is of uniform cross section and weighs 280 N. Find the force at the support point.


2565
views
Textbook Question

A uniform ladder 5.0 m long rests against a frictionless, vertical wall with its lower end 3.0 m from the wall. The ladder weighs 160 N. The coefficient of static friction between the foot of the ladder and the ground is 0.40. A man weighing 740 N climbs slowly up the ladder. Start by drawing a free-body diagram of the ladder. What is the maximum friction force that the ground can exert on the ladder at its lower end?

3284
views
Textbook Question

Two people carry a heavy electric motor by placing it on a light board 2.00 m long. One person lifts at one end with a force of 400 N, and the other lifts the opposite end with a force of 600 N. What is the weight of the motor, and where along the board is its center of gravity located?

3236
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Two people are carrying a uniform wooden board that is 3.00 m long and weighs 160 N. If one person applies an upward force equal to 60 N at one end, at what point does the other person lift? Begin with a free-body diagram of the board.

3876
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A uniform 300-N trapdoor in a floor is hinged at one side. Find the net upward force needed to begin to open it and the total force exerted on the door by the hinges if the upward force is applied at the center of the edge opposite the hinges.

1873
views
Textbook Question

Find the tension T in each cable and the magnitude and direction of the force exerted on the strut by the pivot in each of the arrangements in Fig. E11.13. In each case let w be the weight of the suspended crate full of priceless art objects. The strut is uniform and also has weight w. Start each case with a free-body diagram of the strut.

3505
views
1
rank