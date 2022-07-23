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Ch 12: Fluid Mechanics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 12: Fluid MechanicsProblem 22a
Chapter 12, Problem 22a

A closed container is partially filled with water. Initially, the air above the water is at atmospheric pressure (1.01×105 Pa) and the gauge pressure at the bottom of the water is 2500 Pa. Then additional air is pumped in, increasing the pressure of the air above the water by 1500 Pa. What is the gauge pressure at the bottom of the water?

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Start by understanding that gauge pressure is the pressure relative to atmospheric pressure. It does not include atmospheric pressure in its measurement.
Initially, the gauge pressure at the bottom of the water is given as 2500 Pa. This is due to the weight of the water column above that point.
When additional air is pumped into the container, the pressure of the air above the water increases by 1500 Pa. This increase in pressure will also affect the pressure at the bottom of the water.
To find the new gauge pressure at the bottom of the water, add the increase in air pressure (1500 Pa) to the initial gauge pressure (2500 Pa).
The new gauge pressure at the bottom of the water is the sum of the initial gauge pressure and the increase in air pressure: 2500 Pa + 1500 Pa.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gauge Pressure

Gauge pressure is the pressure relative to atmospheric pressure. It is the difference between the absolute pressure and the atmospheric pressure. In this context, the gauge pressure at the bottom of the water is the pressure due to the water column above it, excluding atmospheric pressure.
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Pascal's Principle

Pascal's Principle states that a change in pressure applied to an enclosed fluid is transmitted undiminished to every point of the fluid and to the walls of its container. This principle is crucial for understanding how the increase in air pressure affects the pressure at the bottom of the water.
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Pressure in Fluids

Pressure in a fluid at a given depth is determined by the fluid's density, gravitational acceleration, and the height of the fluid column. The total pressure at a point in a fluid is the sum of the atmospheric pressure and the pressure due to the fluid column above that point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exploring Venus. The surface pressure on Venus is 92 atm, and the acceleration due to gravity there is 0.894g. In a future exploratory mission, an upright cylindrical tank of benzene is sealed at the top but still pressurized at 92 atm just above the benzene. The tank has a diameter of 1.72 m, and the benzene column is 11.50 m tall. Ignore any effects due to the very high temperature on Venus. What force does the Venusian atmosphere exert on the outside surface of the bottom of the tank?

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Textbook Question

The liquid in the open-tube manometer in Fig. 12.8a is mercury, y1=3.00 cm,and y2=7.00 cm. Atmospheric pressure is 980 millibars. What is (a) the absolute pressure at the bottom of the U-shaped tube; (b) the absolute pressure in the open tube at a depth of 4.00 cm below the free surface; (c) the absolute pressure of the gas in the container; (d) the gauge pressure of the gas in pascals?

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Textbook Question

BIO. The lower end of a long plastic straw is immersed below the surface of the water in a plastic cup. An average person sucking on the upper end of the straw can pull water into the straw to a vertical height of 1.1 m above the surface of the water in the cup. (a) What is the lowest gauge pressure that the average person can achieve inside his lungs? (b) Explain why your answer in part (a) is negative.

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Textbook Question

A rock has mass 1.80 kg. When the rock is suspended from the lower end of a string and totally immersed in water, the tension in the string is 12.8 N. What is the smallest density of a liquid in which the rock will float?

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Textbook Question

BIO. There is a maximum depth at which a diver can breathe through a snorkel tube (Fig. E12.17) because as the depth increases, so does the pressure difference, which tends to collapse the diver's lungs. Since the snorkel connects the air in the lungs to the atmosphere at the surface, the pressure inside the lungs is atmospheric pressure. What is the external– internal pressure difference when the diver's lungs are at a depth of 6.1 m (about 20 ft)? Assume that the diver is in fresh-water. (A scuba diver breathing from compressed air tanks can operate at greater depths than can a snorkeler, since the pressure of the air inside the scuba diver's lungs increases to match the external pressure of the water.)


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Textbook Question

Hydraulic Lift II.The piston of a hydraulic automobile lift is 0.30 m in diameter. What gauge pressure, in pascals, is required to lift a car with a mass of 1200 kg? Also express this pressure in atmospheres.

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