Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
19. Fluid Mechanics
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
Problem
Hydraulic Lift II.The piston of a hydraulic automobile lift is 0.30 m in diameter. What gauge pressure, in pascals, is required to lift a car with a mass of 1200 kg? Also express this pressure in atmospheres.
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
3m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Hydraulic Lift
by Professor Anderson
42 views
1
Pascal's Law and Hydraulic Lift
by Clutch Prep
119 views
Pascal's Law and Hydraulic Lift
by Patrick Ford
263 views
4
1
PHYSICS MADE EASY - Pascal's Law and a Hydraulic Jack
by physics concepts in 3D | Prepare yourself NOW
97 views
Hydraulic Lift Physics Explained
by PremedHQ Science Academy
79 views
Pascal's Principle and Hydraulic Lift
by Andrey K
55 views
The Hydraulic Lift Theory [Physics of Fluid Mechanics #22]
by Simmy Sigma
91 views
Pascal's Law
by Physics Videos by Eugene Khutoryansky
114 views
Hydraulic Lift / Proportional Reasoning
by Patrick Ford
122 views
2
Force to Lift a Car
by Patrick Ford
149 views
3
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.