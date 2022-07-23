A uniform, spherical, shell has a radius of . Sketch a qualitative graph of the magnitude of the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a point mass m as a function of the distance of from the center of the sphere. Include the region from to .
A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Calculate the gravitational potential energy of the rod–sphere system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the rod and sphere are infinitely far apart. Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Potential Energy
Integration in Continuous Mass Distributions
Limit Analysis
Consider the ringshaped body of Fig. E13.35. A particle with mass m is placed a distance x from the center of the ring, along the line through the center of the ring and perpendicular to its plane. (a) Calculate the gravitational potential energy U of this system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the two objects are far apart. (b) Show that your answer to part (a) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than the radius a of the ring. (c) Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the force on the particle (see Section 7.4). (d) Show that your answer to part (c) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than a. (e) What are the values of U and Fx when x = 0? Explain why these results make sense.
You decide to visit Santa Claus at the north pole to put in a good word about your splendid behavior throughout the year. While there, you notice that the elf Sneezy, when hanging from a rope, produces a tension of 395.0 N in the rope. If Sneezy hangs from a similar rope while delivering presents at the earth's equator, what will the tension in it be? (Recall that the earth is rotating about an axis through its north and south poles.)
A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the gravitational force exerted on the sphere by the rod (see Section 7.4). Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.
A uniform, solid, 1000.0-kg sphere has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the sphere: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 2.50 m.
A uniform, spherical, 1000.0-kg shell has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this shell exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the shell: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 4.99 m, (iii) 2.72 m.