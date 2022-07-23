The dwarf planet Pluto has an elliptical orbit with a semimajor axis of 5.91 × 1012 m and eccentricity 0.249. During Pluto's orbit around the sun, what are its closest and farthest distances from the sun?
A uniform, spherical, 1000.0-kg shell has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this shell exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the shell: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 4.99 m, (iii) 2.72 m.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation
Shell Theorem
Gravitational Field Inside and Outside a Spherical Shell
A uniform, spherical, shell has a radius of . Sketch a qualitative graph of the magnitude of the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a point mass m as a function of the distance of from the center of the sphere. Include the region from to .
A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Calculate the gravitational potential energy of the rod–sphere system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the rod and sphere are infinitely far apart. Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.
In 2004 astronomers reported the discovery of a large Jupiter-sized planet orbiting very close to the star HD 179949 (hence the term 'hot Jupiter'). The orbit was just 1/9 the distance of Mercury from our sun, and it takes the planet only 3.09 days to make one orbit (assumed to be circular). How fast (in km/s) is this planet moving?
A uniform, solid, 1000.0-kg sphere has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the sphere: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 2.50 m.
On October 15, 2001, a planet was discovered orbiting around the star HD 68988. Its orbital distance was measured to be 10.5 million kilometers from the center of the star, and its orbital period was estimated at 6.3 days. What is the mass of HD 68988? Express your answer in kilograms and in terms of our sun's mass.