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Ch 13: Gravitation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 13: GravitationProblem 32b
Chapter 13, Problem 32b

A uniform, spherical, 1000.0 kg1000.0\(\text{ kg}\) shell has a radius of 5.00 m5.00\(\text{ m}\). Sketch a qualitative graph of the magnitude of the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a point mass m as a function of the distance rr of mm from the center of the sphere. Include the region from r=0r = 0 to rr\(\to\]\infty\).

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Understand the concept of gravitational force exerted by a spherical shell: According to the shell theorem, a uniform spherical shell of mass exerts no gravitational force on a point mass located inside the shell. For a point mass outside the shell, the shell behaves as if all its mass were concentrated at its center.
Identify the regions to consider: The problem requires analyzing the gravitational force from r = 0 to r -> ∞. This means considering two main regions: inside the shell (0 ≤ r < 5.00 m) and outside the shell (r ≥ 5.00 m).
For the region inside the shell (0 ≤ r < 5.00 m): According to the shell theorem, the gravitational force exerted by the shell on a point mass inside is zero. Therefore, the graph should show zero force for this region.
For the region outside the shell (r ≥ 5.00 m): Use Newton's law of universal gravitation to determine the force. The gravitational force F can be expressed as: F=GmMr2, where G is the gravitational constant, m is the point mass, M is the mass of the shell, and r is the distance from the center of the shell.
Sketch the graph: For r < 5.00 m, the graph is a horizontal line at zero. For r ≥ 5.00 m, the graph shows a curve that decreases with increasing r, following the inverse square law. The graph should start at a maximum value at r = 5.00 m and approach zero as r approaches infinity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force Inside a Spherical Shell

According to the shell theorem, a uniform spherical shell of mass exerts no net gravitational force on a point mass located inside it. This means that for any point mass m located at a distance r less than the radius of the shell, the gravitational force is zero. This is crucial for understanding the behavior of the force as the point mass moves from the center to the surface of the sphere.
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Gravitational Force Outside a Spherical Shell

For a point mass located outside a spherical shell, the shell can be treated as if all its mass were concentrated at its center. The gravitational force exerted by the shell on the point mass is given by Newton's law of universal gravitation: F = G(Mm)/r², where M is the mass of the shell, m is the mass of the point, r is the distance from the center of the shell, and G is the gravitational constant. This concept helps in sketching the force for r greater than the shell's radius.
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Qualitative Graphing of Gravitational Force

To sketch the gravitational force as a function of distance, consider the behavior inside and outside the shell. Inside (r < 5 m), the force is zero. At the surface (r = 5 m), the force begins to increase, following the inverse square law as r increases beyond the shell's radius. The graph should show a flat line at zero for r < 5 m, then a curve decreasing with 1/r² for r > 5 m, approaching zero as r approaches infinity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Calculate the gravitational potential energy of the rod–sphere system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the rod and sphere are infinitely far apart. Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.

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Textbook Question

A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the gravitational force exerted on the sphere by the rod (see Section 7.4). Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.

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Textbook Question

In 2004 astronomers reported the discovery of a large Jupiter-sized planet orbiting very close to the star HD 179949 (hence the term 'hot Jupiter'). The orbit was just 1/9 the distance of Mercury from our sun, and it takes the planet only 3.09 days to make one orbit (assumed to be circular). How fast (in km/s) is this planet moving?

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Textbook Question

A uniform, solid, 1000.0-kg sphere has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the sphere: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 2.50 m.

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Textbook Question

On October 15, 2001, a planet was discovered orbiting around the star HD 68988. Its orbital distance was measured to be 10.5 million kilometers from the center of the star, and its orbital period was estimated at 6.3 days. What is the mass of HD 68988? Express your answer in kilograms and in terms of our sun's mass.

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Textbook Question

A uniform, spherical, 1000.0-kg shell has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this shell exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the shell: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 4.99 m, (iii) 2.72 m.

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