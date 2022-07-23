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Ch 13: Gravitation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 13: GravitationProblem 39b
Chapter 13, Problem 39b

Astronomers have observed a small, massive object at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. A ring of material orbits this massive object; the ring has a diameter of about 15 light-years and an orbital speed of about 200 km/s. Observations of stars, as well as theories of the structure of stars, suggest that it is impossible for a single star to have a mass of more than about 50 solar masses. Can this massive object be a single, ordinary star?

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First, understand the problem: We need to determine if the massive object at the center of the Milky Way, with a ring of material orbiting it, can be a single, ordinary star. We know the ring's diameter and orbital speed.
Calculate the radius of the ring from its diameter. Since the diameter is given as 15 light-years, the radius is half of that. Convert light-years to meters for calculation purposes.
Use the formula for gravitational force to relate the mass of the central object to the orbital speed of the material. The formula is: v2r = GM, where v is the orbital speed, r is the radius, G is the gravitational constant, and M is the mass of the central object.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the mass M: M = v2rG. Substitute the values for v and r into the equation.
Compare the calculated mass with the maximum mass of a single, ordinary star, which is about 50 solar masses. If the calculated mass is significantly larger, the object cannot be a single, ordinary star.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force and Orbital Motion

Gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, which governs the motion of celestial bodies. In orbital motion, this force provides the necessary centripetal force to keep an object in orbit. The speed and radius of the orbit can be used to determine the mass of the central object using Kepler's laws and Newton's law of gravitation.
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Mass Limits of Stars

Stars have a theoretical upper mass limit due to the balance between gravitational forces and radiation pressure. Observations and models suggest that stars cannot exceed about 50 solar masses, as higher masses would lead to instability and rapid loss of mass through stellar winds. This limit helps astronomers determine whether an observed object could be a single star.
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Black Holes and Supermassive Objects

Black holes are regions of space where gravity is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape. Supermassive black holes, often found at the centers of galaxies, can have masses millions to billions of times that of the Sun. Their presence is inferred from the motion of nearby stars and gas, as they cannot be directly observed. This concept is crucial for understanding the nature of massive objects in galactic centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the ringshaped body of Fig. E13.35. A particle with mass m is placed a distance x from the center of the ring, along the line through the center of the ring and perpendicular to its plane. (a) Calculate the gravitational potential energy U of this system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the two objects are far apart. (b) Show that your answer to part (a) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than the radius a of the ring. (c) Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the force on the particle (see Section 7.4). (d) Show that your answer to part (c) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than a. (e) What are the values of U and Fx when x = 0? Explain why these results make sense.

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Textbook Question

You decide to visit Santa Claus at the north pole to put in a good word about your splendid behavior throughout the year. While there, you notice that the elf Sneezy, when hanging from a rope, produces a tension of 395.0 N in the rope. If Sneezy hangs from a similar rope while delivering presents at the earth's equator, what will the tension in it be? (Recall that the earth is rotating about an axis through its north and south poles.)

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Textbook Question

In 2005 astronomers announced the discovery of a large black hole in the galaxy Markarian 766 having clumps of matter orbiting around once every 27 hours and moving at 30,000 km/s. What is the mass of this black hole, assuming circular orbits? Express your answer in kilograms and as a multiple of our sun's mass.

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Textbook Question

Cosmologists have speculated that black holes the size of a proton could have formed during the early days of the Big Bang when the universe began. If we take the diameter of a proton to be 1.0 × 10-15 m, what would be the mass of a mini black hole?

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Textbook Question

In 2005 astronomers announced the discovery of a large black hole in the galaxy Markarian 766 having clumps of matter orbiting around once every 27 hours and moving at 30,000 km/s. How far are these clumps from the center of the black hole?

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Textbook Question

In 2005 astronomers announced the discovery of a large black hole in the galaxy Markarian 766 having clumps of matter orbiting around once every 27 hours and moving at 30,000 km/s. What is the radius of its event horizon?

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