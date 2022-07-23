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Ch 13: Gravitation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 13: GravitationProblem 38
Chapter 13, Problem 38

Cosmologists have speculated that black holes the size of a proton could have formed during the early days of the Big Bang when the universe began. If we take the diameter of a proton to be 1.0 × 10-15 m, what would be the mass of a mini black hole?

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1
Understand that the problem involves calculating the mass of a black hole with a diameter equal to that of a proton, using the concept of the Schwarzschild radius.
Recall the formula for the Schwarzschild radius: r=2Gmc2, where r is the Schwarzschild radius, G is the gravitational constant, m is the mass of the black hole, and c is the speed of light.
Since the diameter of the black hole is given as 1.0×10-15 m, the radius r is half of that, which is 0.5×10-15 m.
Rearrange the Schwarzschild radius formula to solve for mass m: m=rc22G.
Substitute the known values into the rearranged formula: r=0.5×10-15 m, G=6.674×10-11 mkg2, and c=3.00×108 ms to find the mass m.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Schwarzschild Radius

The Schwarzschild radius is the radius of the event horizon of a black hole, beyond which nothing can escape its gravitational pull. It is calculated using the formula R_s = 2GM/c^2, where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the black hole, and c is the speed of light. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the mass of a black hole given its size.
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Gravitational Constant

The gravitational constant (G) is a fundamental constant in physics that quantifies the strength of the gravitational force between two masses. Its value is approximately 6.674 × 10^-11 N(m/kg)^2. This constant is essential in calculations involving gravitational forces and is a key component in the formula for the Schwarzschild radius.
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Mass-Energy Equivalence

Mass-energy equivalence is a principle articulated by Einstein's famous equation E=mc^2, which states that mass can be converted into energy and vice versa. This concept is important in understanding the immense energy and gravitational pull associated with black holes, as even a small amount of mass can result in significant gravitational effects.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the ringshaped body of Fig. E13.35. A particle with mass m is placed a distance x from the center of the ring, along the line through the center of the ring and perpendicular to its plane. (a) Calculate the gravitational potential energy U of this system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the two objects are far apart. (b) Show that your answer to part (a) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than the radius a of the ring. (c) Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the force on the particle (see Section 7.4). (d) Show that your answer to part (c) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than a. (e) What are the values of U and Fx when x = 0? Explain why these results make sense.

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Textbook Question

You decide to visit Santa Claus at the north pole to put in a good word about your splendid behavior throughout the year. While there, you notice that the elf Sneezy, when hanging from a rope, produces a tension of 395.0 N in the rope. If Sneezy hangs from a similar rope while delivering presents at the earth's equator, what will the tension in it be? (Recall that the earth is rotating about an axis through its north and south poles.)

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Textbook Question

Astronomers have observed a small, massive object at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. A ring of material orbits this massive object; the ring has a diameter of about 15 light-years and an orbital speed of about 200 km/s. Observations of stars, as well as theories of the structure of stars, suggest that it is impossible for a single star to have a mass of more than about 50 solar masses. Can this massive object be a single, ordinary star?

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Textbook Question

A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the gravitational force exerted on the sphere by the rod (see Section 7.4). Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.

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Textbook Question

In 2005 astronomers announced the discovery of a large black hole in the galaxy Markarian 766 having clumps of matter orbiting around once every 27 hours and moving at 30,000 km/s. What is the mass of this black hole, assuming circular orbits? Express your answer in kilograms and as a multiple of our sun's mass.

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Textbook Question

In 2005 astronomers announced the discovery of a large black hole in the galaxy Markarian 766 having clumps of matter orbiting around once every 27 hours and moving at 30,000 km/s. How far are these clumps from the center of the black hole?

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