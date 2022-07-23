Gravitational Force and Circular Orbits

In a circular orbit, the gravitational force provides the necessary centripetal force to keep an object in orbit. The gravitational force between two masses is given by Newton's law of universal gravitation, F = G * (m1 * m2) / r^2, where G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses, and r is the distance between their centers. This concept is crucial for understanding how the mass of the black hole can be determined from the orbital motion of the clumps of matter.