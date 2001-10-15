The dwarf planet Pluto has an elliptical orbit with a semimajor axis of 5.91 × 1012 m and eccentricity 0.249. During Pluto's orbit around the sun, what are its closest and farthest distances from the sun?
On October 15, 2001, a planet was discovered orbiting around the star HD 68988. Its orbital distance was measured to be 10.5 million kilometers from the center of the star, and its orbital period was estimated at 6.3 days. What is the mass of HD 68988? Express your answer in kilograms and in terms of our sun's mass.
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Key Concepts
Kepler's Third Law
Gravitational Force and Orbital Motion
Mass of the Sun as a Reference
A uniform, spherical, shell has a radius of . Sketch a qualitative graph of the magnitude of the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a point mass m as a function of the distance of from the center of the sphere. Include the region from to .
In 2004 astronomers reported the discovery of a large Jupiter-sized planet orbiting very close to the star HD 179949 (hence the term 'hot Jupiter'). The orbit was just 1/9 the distance of Mercury from our sun, and it takes the planet only 3.09 days to make one orbit (assumed to be circular). How fast (in km/s) is this planet moving?
A uniform, solid, 1000.0-kg sphere has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the sphere: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 2.50 m.
A uniform, spherical, 1000.0-kg shell has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this shell exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the shell: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 4.99 m, (iii) 2.72 m.
In March 2006, two small satellites were discovered orbiting Pluto, one at a distance of 48,000 km and the other at 64,000 km. Pluto already was known to have a large satellite Charon, orbiting at 19,600 km with an orbital period of 6.39 days. Assuming that the satellites do not affect each other, find the orbital periods of the two small satellites without using the mass of Pluto.