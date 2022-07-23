Relationship between Speed, Amplitude, and Acceleration in SHM

In SHM, the maximum speed (v_max) and maximum acceleration (a_max) are related to the amplitude (A) and angular frequency (ω) of the motion. The maximum speed is given by v_max = Aω, and the maximum acceleration is a_max = Aω². These relationships help determine the maximum acceleration by using the given amplitude and maximum speed to find the angular frequency, which is crucial for solving the problem.