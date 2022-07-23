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Ch 16: Sound & Hearing
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 16: Sound & HearingProblem 50a
Chapter 16, Problem 50a

A railroad train is traveling at 30.0 m/s in still air. The frequency of the note emitted by the train whistle is 352 Hz. What frequency is heard by a passenger on a train moving in the opposite direction to the first at 18.0 m/s and approaching the first?

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1
Identify the scenario as a Doppler effect problem, where the frequency of a sound changes due to the relative motion between the source and the observer.
Use the Doppler effect formula for sound: fofs=v+vov+vs, where fo is the observed frequency, fs is the source frequency, v is the speed of sound in air (approximately 343 m/s), vo is the speed of the observer, and vs is the speed of the source.
Determine the direction of motion: Since the observer (passenger) is moving towards the source (train), vo is positive, and vs is negative because the source is moving away from the observer.
Substitute the given values into the Doppler effect formula: fo352=343+18343-30.
Solve the equation to find the observed frequency fo.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Doppler Effect

The Doppler Effect refers to the change in frequency or wavelength of a wave in relation to an observer moving relative to the wave source. In this scenario, as the trains move towards each other, the frequency of the sound waves increases for the observer, resulting in a higher pitch being heard.
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The Doppler Effect

Relative Velocity

Relative velocity is the velocity of an object as observed from a particular reference frame, and it is crucial in calculating the observed frequency in the Doppler Effect. Here, the relative velocity between the two trains affects the frequency heard by the passenger, as it combines the speeds of both trains moving towards each other.
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Intro to Relative Motion (Relative Velocity)

Wave Frequency

Wave frequency is the number of waves that pass a fixed point in unit time, measured in Hertz (Hz). The original frequency of the train whistle is 352 Hz, and understanding how this frequency changes due to the Doppler Effect is essential for determining the frequency heard by the passenger on the opposing train.
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Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The siren of a fire engine that is driving northward at 30.0 m/s emits a sound of frequency 2000 Hz. A truck in front of this fire engine is moving northward at 20.0 m/s. What wavelength would this driver measure for these reflected sound waves?

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Textbook Question

A railroad train is traveling at 30.0 m/s in still air. The frequency of the note emitted by the train whistle is 352 Hz. What frequency is heard by a passenger on a train moving in the opposite direction to the first at 18.0 m/s and receding from the first?

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Textbook Question

The motors that drive airplane propellers are, in some cases, tuned by using beats. The whirring motor produces a sound wave having the same frequency as the propeller. (a) If one single-bladed propeller is turning at 575 rpm and you hear 2.0-Hz beats when you run the second propeller, what are the two possible frequencies (in rpm) of the second propeller? (b) Suppose you increase the speed of the second propeller slightly and find that the beat frequency changes to 2.1 Hz. In part (a), which of the two answers was the correct one for the frequency of the second single-bladed propeller? How do you know?

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Textbook Question

Two guitarists attempt to play the same note of wavelength 64.8 cm at the same time, but one of the instruments is slightly out of tune and plays a note of wavelength 65.2 cm instead. What is the frequency of the beats these musicians hear when they play together?

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Textbook Question

Two organ pipes, open at one end but closed at the other, are each 1.14 m long. One is now lengthened by 2.00 cm. Find the beat frequency that they produce when playing together in their fundamentals.

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Textbook Question

The siren of a fire engine that is driving northward at 30.0 m/s emits a sound of frequency 2000 Hz. A truck in front of this fire engine is moving northward at 20.0 m/s. (a) What is the frequency of the siren's sound that the fire engine's driver hears reflected from the back of the truck?

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