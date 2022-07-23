First, understand that the pressure amplitude of a sound wave is related to its displacement amplitude, frequency, and the properties of the medium (air in this case). The formula to calculate the pressure amplitude (ΔP) is: ΔP = ρ * v * ω * s₀, where ρ is the density of air, v is the speed of sound in air, ω is the angular frequency, and s₀ is the displacement amplitude.