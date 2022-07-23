Skip to main content
Ch 16: Sound & Hearing
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 16: Sound & HearingProblem 26c
Chapter 16, Problem 26c

The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. the frequency of the new fundamental.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a pipe open at both ends supports standing waves with nodes at both ends. The fundamental frequency is the lowest frequency at which the pipe resonates.
The fundamental frequency for a pipe open at both ends is given by the formula: f=v2L, where v is the speed of sound in air and L is the length of the pipe.
Given the fundamental frequency is 524 Hz, if the length of the pipe changes, the new fundamental frequency can be calculated using the same formula, adjusting for the new length.
If the length of the pipe is halved, the new fundamental frequency will be doubled, because the frequency is inversely proportional to the length of the pipe.
Calculate the new fundamental frequency using the formula: f=v2L, substituting the new length of the pipe.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Frequency

The fundamental frequency is the lowest frequency at which a system oscillates. In the context of a pipe open at both ends, it is determined by the speed of sound in air and the length of the pipe. The fundamental frequency is the first harmonic, and it sets the base for other harmonics or overtones.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM

Open Pipe Harmonics

An open pipe supports standing waves with nodes at both ends. The fundamental frequency corresponds to the first harmonic, where the length of the pipe is half the wavelength of the sound wave. Higher harmonics are integer multiples of the fundamental frequency, allowing the pipe to produce a series of overtones.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums

Speed of Sound

The speed of sound in air is a crucial factor in determining the frequency of sound waves in a pipe. It is affected by factors such as temperature and pressure. In calculations involving pipes, the speed of sound is used to relate the wavelength of the sound wave to its frequency, using the formula v = fλ, where v is the speed of sound, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:17
Standing Sound Waves
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. If one end is now closed, find the wavelength

2856
views
Textbook Question

Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34)<IMAGE>. If A is moved even farther away than in part (a), at what distance d will the speakers next produce destructive interference at the listener’s location?

253
views
Textbook Question

Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34). At what distance d will the sound from the speakers first produce destructive interference at the listener's location?

<Image>

2528
views
Textbook Question

Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, determine the locations along the pipe (measured from the left end) of the displacement nodes and the pressure nodes if the pipe is closed at the left end and open at the right end.

2985
views
Textbook Question

The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. How long is this pipe? If one end is now closed

3367
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Two loudspeakers, A and B (Fig. E16.35), are driven by the same amplifier and emit sinusoidal waves in phase. Speaker B is 2.00 m to the right of speaker A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the speakers, 1.00 m to the right of speaker B. Both speakers emit sound waves that travel directly from the speaker to point Q. What is the lowest frequency for which constructive interference occurs at point Q?

3062
views