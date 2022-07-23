Now, consider the truck as the source of the reflected sound and the fire engine as the observer. Use the Doppler effect formula again: \( f'' = f' \frac{v + v_s}{v + v_o} \), where \( f' \) is the frequency heard by the truck, \( v_s \) is now the speed of the truck, and \( v_o \) is the speed of the fire engine. Substitute the values to find the frequency \( f'' \) that the fire engine's driver hears.