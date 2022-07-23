The blood plays an important role in removing heat from the body by bringing this energy directly to the surface where it can radiate away. Nevertheless, this heat must still travel through the skin before it can radiate away. Assume that the blood is brought to the bottom layer of skin at °C and that the outer surface of the skin is at °C. Skin varies in thickness from mm to a few millimeters on the palms and soles, so assume an average thickness of mm. A -lb, -ft-tall person has a surface area of about m2 and loses heat at a net rate of W while resting. On the basis of our assumptions, what is the thermal conductivity of this person's skin?
A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has , and the Styrofoam has . The interior surface temperature is °C, and the exterior surface temperature is °C. What is the temperature at the plane where the wood meets the Styrofoam?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Conductivity
Heat Transfer Through Composite Walls
Steady-State Heat Transfer
Suppose that the rod in Fig. a is made of copper, is cm long, and has a cross-sectional area of cm2 . Let °C and °C. What is the final steady-state temperature gradient along the rod?
An electric kitchen range has a total wall area of m2 and is insulated with a layer of fiberglass cm thick. The inside surface of the fiberglass has a temperature of °C, and its outside surface is at °C. The fiberglass has a thermal conductivity of . What is the heat current through the insulation, assuming it may be treated as a flat slab with an area of m2 ?
A vessel whose walls are thermally insulated contains kg of water and kg of ice, all at °C. The outlet of a tube leading from a boiler in which water is boiling at atmospheric pressure is inserted into the water. How many grams of steam must condense inside the vessel (also at atmospheric pressure) to raise the temperature of the system to °C? You can ignore the heat transferred to the container.
A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has , and the Styrofoam has . The interior surface temperature is °C, and the exterior surface temperature is °C. What is the rate of heat flow per square meter through this wall?
Two rods, one made of brass and the other made of copper, are joined end to end. The length of the brass section is m and the length of the copper section is m. Each segment has cross-sectional area m2. The free end of the brass segment is in boiling water and the free end of the copper segment is in an ice–water mixture, in both cases under normal atmospheric pressure. The sides of the rods are insulated so there is no heat loss to the surroundings. What mass of ice is melted in min by the heat conducted by the composite rod?