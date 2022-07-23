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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 59a
Chapter 17, Problem 59a

A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood 3.03.0 cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation 2.22.2 cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has k=0.080W/mKk=0.080\,W/m\(\cdot\) K , and the Styrofoam has k=0.027W/mKk=0.027\,W/m\(\cdot\) K. The interior surface temperature is 19.019.0°C, and the exterior surface temperature is 10.0-10.0°C. What is the temperature at the plane where the wood meets the Styrofoam?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that this problem involves heat transfer through a composite wall made of two materials: wood and Styrofoam. We need to find the temperature at the interface between these two materials.
Use the concept of thermal resistance in series. The thermal resistance (R) for a material is given by the formula: R=dk, where d is the thickness of the material and k is the thermal conductivity.
Calculate the thermal resistance for the wood layer: R=0.030.080.
Calculate the thermal resistance for the Styrofoam layer: R=0.0220.027.
Apply the formula for temperature drop across a layer: ΔT=R·(Text-Tint)Rtotal, where Text and Tint are the exterior and interior temperatures, respectively, and Rtotal is the sum of the thermal resistances. Calculate the temperature at the interface using this formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermal Conductivity

Thermal conductivity (k) is a material property that indicates how well a material conducts heat. It is measured in watts per meter per Kelvin (W/m K). Materials with high thermal conductivity transfer heat more efficiently, while those with low thermal conductivity are better insulators. In this problem, wood and Styrofoam have different thermal conductivities, affecting the temperature gradient across the wall.
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Heat Transfer Through Composite Walls

Heat transfer through composite walls involves calculating the temperature distribution across layers of different materials. Each layer has its own thermal resistance, which depends on its thickness and thermal conductivity. The temperature at the interface between two materials can be found by considering the heat flow continuity and the thermal resistances of each layer.
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Steady-State Heat Transfer

Steady-state heat transfer assumes that temperatures and heat flow rates are constant over time. In this scenario, the temperature difference between the interior and exterior surfaces drives a constant heat flow through the wall. The temperature at any point within the wall can be determined by analyzing the balance of heat flow across the materials, ensuring that the heat entering one side equals the heat leaving the other.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The blood plays an important role in removing heat from the body by bringing this energy directly to the surface where it can radiate away. Nevertheless, this heat must still travel through the skin before it can radiate away. Assume that the blood is brought to the bottom layer of skin at 37.037.0°C and that the outer surface of the skin is at 30.030.0°C. Skin varies in thickness from 0.500.50 mm to a few millimeters on the palms and soles, so assume an average thickness of 0.750.75 mm. A 165165-lb, 66-ft-tall person has a surface area of about 2.02.0 m2 and loses heat at a net rate of 7575 W while resting. On the basis of our assumptions, what is the thermal conductivity of this person's skin?

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Textbook Question

Suppose that the rod in Fig. 17.2417.24a is made of copper, is 45.045.0 cm long, and has a cross-sectional area of 1.251.25 cm2 . Let TH=100.0TH = 100.0°C and TC=0.0TC = 0.0°C. What is the final steady-state temperature gradient along the rod?

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Textbook Question

An electric kitchen range has a total wall area of 1.401.40 m2 and is insulated with a layer of fiberglass 4.004.00 cm thick. The inside surface of the fiberglass has a temperature of 175175°C, and its outside surface is at 35.035.0°C. The fiberglass has a thermal conductivity of 0.040W/mK0.040\;W/m\(\cdot\) K. What is the heat current through the insulation, assuming it may be treated as a flat slab with an area of 1.401.40 m2 ?

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Textbook Question

A vessel whose walls are thermally insulated contains 2.402.40 kg of water and 0.4500.450 kg of ice, all at 0.00.0°C. The outlet of a tube leading from a boiler in which water is boiling at atmospheric pressure is inserted into the water. How many grams of steam must condense inside the vessel (also at atmospheric pressure) to raise the temperature of the system to 28.028.0°C? You can ignore the heat transferred to the container.

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Textbook Question

A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood 3.03.0 cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation 2.22.2 cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has k=0.080W/mKk=0.080\,W/m\(\cdot\) K , and the Styrofoam has k=0.027W/mKk=0.027\,W/m\(\cdot\) K. The interior surface temperature is 19.019.0°C, and the exterior surface temperature is 10.0-10.0°C. What is the rate of heat flow per square meter through this wall?

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Textbook Question

Two rods, one made of brass and the other made of copper, are joined end to end. The length of the brass section is 0.300 0.300 m and the length of the copper section is 0.8000.800 m. Each segment has cross-sectional area 0.005000.00500 m2. The free end of the brass segment is in boiling water and the free end of the copper segment is in an ice–water mixture, in both cases under normal atmospheric pressure. The sides of the rods are insulated so there is no heat loss to the surroundings. What mass of ice is melted in 5.005.00 min by the heat conducted by the composite rod?

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