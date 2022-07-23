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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 61
Chapter 17, Problem 61

The blood plays an important role in removing heat from the body by bringing this energy directly to the surface where it can radiate away. Nevertheless, this heat must still travel through the skin before it can radiate away. Assume that the blood is brought to the bottom layer of skin at 37.037.0°C and that the outer surface of the skin is at 30.030.0°C. Skin varies in thickness from 0.500.50 mm to a few millimeters on the palms and soles, so assume an average thickness of 0.750.75 mm. A 165165-lb, 66-ft-tall person has a surface area of about 2.02.0 m2 and loses heat at a net rate of 7575 W while resting. On the basis of our assumptions, what is the thermal conductivity of this person's skin?

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Start by understanding the concept of thermal conductivity, which is a measure of a material's ability to conduct heat. It is denoted by the symbol 'k' and is typically measured in watts per meter per degree Celsius (W/m·°C).
Use the formula for heat transfer through conduction: \( Q = \frac{k \, A \, \Delta T}{d} \), where \( Q \) is the heat transfer rate (75 W in this case), \( A \) is the surface area (2.0 m²), \( \Delta T \) is the temperature difference (37.0°C - 30.0°C), and \( d \) is the thickness of the skin (0.75 mm, converted to meters).
Convert the thickness of the skin from millimeters to meters by dividing by 1000, so \( d = 0.75 \text{ mm} = 0.00075 \text{ m} \).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \( 75 = \frac{k \, \times \, 2.0 \, \times \, (37.0 - 30.0)}{0.00075} \).
Solve for \( k \) by rearranging the equation: \( k = \frac{75 \, \times \, 0.00075}{2.0 \, \times \, 7.0} \). This will give you the thermal conductivity of the skin in W/m·°C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermal Conductivity

Thermal conductivity is a material property that indicates how well heat is conducted through a material. It is defined as the amount of heat that passes through a unit area of a material in a unit time for a unit temperature gradient. In this context, it helps determine how efficiently heat is transferred from the blood through the skin to the surface.
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Heat Transfer

Heat transfer is the process of thermal energy moving from a hotter object to a cooler one. It can occur through conduction, convection, or radiation. In this scenario, conduction is the primary mode of heat transfer, as heat moves from the blood at the bottom layer of the skin to the outer surface, driven by the temperature difference.
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Fourier's Law of Heat Conduction

Fourier's Law states that the rate of heat transfer through a material is proportional to the negative gradient of temperature and the area through which the heat flows. It is expressed as Q = -kA(dT/dx), where Q is the heat transfer rate, k is the thermal conductivity, A is the area, and dT/dx is the temperature gradient. This law is essential for calculating the thermal conductivity of the skin in the given problem.
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Textbook Question

A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood 3.03.0 cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation 2.22.2 cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has k=0.080W/mKk=0.080\,W/m\(\cdot\) K , and the Styrofoam has k=0.027W/mKk=0.027\,W/m\(\cdot\) K. The interior surface temperature is 19.019.0°C, and the exterior surface temperature is 10.0-10.0°C. What is the temperature at the plane where the wood meets the Styrofoam?

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Textbook Question

A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood 3.03.0 cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation 2.22.2 cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has k=0.080W/mKk=0.080\,W/m\(\cdot\) K , and the Styrofoam has k=0.027W/mKk=0.027\,W/m\(\cdot\) K. The interior surface temperature is 19.019.0°C, and the exterior surface temperature is 10.0-10.0°C. What is the rate of heat flow per square meter through this wall?

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A spherical pot contains 0.750.75 L of hot coffee (essentially water) at an initial temperature of 9595°C. The pot has an emissivity of 0.600.60, and the surroundings are at 20.0 20.0°C. Calculate the coffee's rate of heat loss by radiation.

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