A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite.
How much excess charge must be placed on a copper sphere cm in diameter so that the potential of its center, relative to infinity, is kV? What is the potential of the sphere's surface relative to infinity?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Capacitance of a Sphere
Relation between Charge and Potential
A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is .
A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Use and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude . Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite..
Certain sharks can detect an electric field as weak as V/m. To grasp how weak this field is, if you wanted to produce it between two parallel metal plates by connecting an ordinary V AA battery across these plates, how far apart would the plates have to be?
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. What is the potential difference between the two plates?
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. The surface charge density for each plate has magnitude nC/m^2. If the separation between the plates is doubled while the surface charge density is kept constant at the given value, what happens to the magnitude of the electric field and to the potential difference?