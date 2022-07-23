A very long insulating cylinder of charge of radius cm carries a uniform linear density of nC/m. If you put one probe of a voltmeter at the surface, how far from the surface must the other probe be placed so that the voltmeter reads V?
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. The surface charge density for each plate has magnitude nC/m^2. If the separation between the plates is doubled while the surface charge density is kept constant at the given value, what happens to the magnitude of the electric field and to the potential difference?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field Between Parallel Plates
Potential Difference
Surface Charge Density
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Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. If the surface charge density for each plate has magnitude nC/m2, what is the magnitude of in the region between the plates?
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Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. What is the potential difference between the two plates?