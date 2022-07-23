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Ch 23: Electric Potential
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 23: Electric PotentialProblem 22b
Chapter 23, Problem 22b

At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are 4.984.98 V and 16.216.2 V/m, respectively. (Take V=0V = 0 at infinity.) What is the magnitude of the charge?

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1
Understand the relationship between electric potential (V), electric field (E), and point charge (Q). The electric potential due to a point charge is given by the formula: V=kQr, where k is Coulomb's constant and r is the distance from the charge.
The electric field magnitude due to a point charge is given by: E=kQr2. This formula relates the electric field to the charge and the distance from the charge.
Use the given values for electric potential (V = 4.98 V) and electric field magnitude (E = 16.2 V/m) to set up two equations based on the formulas: V=kQr and E=kQr2.
Solve the first equation for r: r=kQV. Substitute this expression for r into the second equation to eliminate r.
Rearrange the resulting equation to solve for Q, the magnitude of the charge. This will involve substituting known values and simplifying the expression to isolate Q.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential

Electric potential at a point in space is the work done per unit charge in bringing a positive test charge from infinity to that point. It is measured in volts (V) and is a scalar quantity. In this problem, the potential is given as 4.98 V, which helps in determining the relationship between the charge and the distance from it.
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Electric Field

The electric field is a vector quantity that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a test charge placed in the field. It is measured in volts per meter (V/m). The magnitude of the electric field due to a point charge is related to the charge and the distance from the charge, given as 16.2 V/m in this problem.
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Relation between Electric Field and Potential

For a point charge, the electric field (E) and electric potential (V) are related by the equation E = -dV/dr, where r is the distance from the charge. This relationship helps in understanding how the potential and field vary with distance and is crucial for calculating the magnitude of the charge when both values are known.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two point charges q1=+2.40q_1 = +2.40 nC and q2=6.50q_2 = -6.50 nC are 0.1000.100 m apart. Point AA is midway between them; point BB is 0.0800.080 m from q1q_1 and 0.0600.060 m from q2q_2 (Fig. E23.1923.19). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point BB.

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Textbook Question

At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are 4.984.98 V and 16.216.2 V/m, respectively. (Take V=0V = 0 at infinity.) What is the distance to the point charge?

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An electron is to be accelerated from 3.00×1063.00\(\times\)10^6 m/s to 8.00×1068.00\(\times\)10^6 m/s. Through what potential difference must the electron pass to accomplish this?

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Textbook Question

A thin spherical shell with radius R1=3.00R_1 = 3.00 cm is concentric with a larger thin spherical shell with radius R2=5.00R_2 = 5.00 cm. Both shells are made of insulating material. The smaller shell has charge q1=+6.00q_1 = +6.00 nC distributed uniformly over its surface, and the larger shell has charge q2=9.00q_2 = -9.00 nC distributed uniformly over its surface. Take the electric potential to be zero at an infinite distance from both shells. What is the electric potential due to the two shells at the following distance from their common center: (i) r=0 r=0; (ii) r=4.00r=4.00 cm; (iii) r=6.00r=6.00 cm?

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Textbook Question

An infinitely long line of charge has linear charge den­sity 5.00×10125.00\(\times\)10^{-12} C/m. A proton (mass 1.67×10271.67\(\times\)10^{-27} kg, charge +1.60×1019+1.60\(\times\)10^{-19} C) is 18.018.0 cm from the line and moving directly toward the line at 3.50×1033.50\(\times\)10^3 m/s. Calculate the proton's initial kinetic energy.

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Textbook Question

At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are 4.984.98 V and 16.216.2 V/m, respectively. (Take V=0V = 0 at infinity.) Is the electric field directed toward or away from the point charge?

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