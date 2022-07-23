A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the root-mean-square speeds. (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element.)
What is the total translational kinetic energy of the air in an empty room that has dimensions m m m if the air is treated as an ideal gas at atm?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Translational Kinetic Energy
Volume Calculation
A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the average kinetic energies of the three types of atoms.
Consider an ideal gas at °C and atm. To get some idea how close these molecules are to each other, on the average, imagine them to be uniformly spaced, with each molecule at the center of a small cube. What is the length of an edge of each cube if adjacent cubes touch but do not overlap?
We have two equal-size boxes, A and B. Each box contains gas that behaves as an ideal gas. We insert a thermometer into each box and find that the gas in box A is at °C while the gas in box B is at °C. This is all we know about the gas in the boxes. Which of the following statements must be true? Which could be true? Explain your reasoning.
(a) The pressure in A is higher than in B.
(b) There are more molecules in A than in B.
(c) A and B do not contain the same type of gas.
(d) The molecules in A have more average kinetic energy per molecule than those in B.
(e) The molecules in A are moving faster than those in B.
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. How many molecules would be present at the same temperature but at atm instead?
In a gas at standard conditions, what is the length of the side of a cube that contains a number of molecules equal to the population of the earth (about people)?