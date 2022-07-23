A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the root-mean-square speeds. (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element.)
We have two equal-size boxes, A and B. Each box contains gas that behaves as an ideal gas. We insert a thermometer into each box and find that the gas in box A is at °C while the gas in box B is at °C. This is all we know about the gas in the boxes. Which of the following statements must be true? Which could be true? Explain your reasoning.
(a) The pressure in A is higher than in B.
(b) There are more molecules in A than in B.
(c) A and B do not contain the same type of gas.
(d) The molecules in A have more average kinetic energy per molecule than those in B.
(e) The molecules in A are moving faster than those in B.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Molecular Speed Distribution
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