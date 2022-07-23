Calculate the density of the atmosphere at the surface of Mars (where the pressure is 650 650 Pa and the temperature is typically 253 253 K, with a CO 2 atmosphere), Venus (with an average temperature of 730 730 K and pressure of 92 92 atm, with a CO 2 atmosphere), and Saturn's moon Titan (where the pressure is 1.5 1.5 atm and the temperature is − 178 -178 °C, with a N 2 atmosphere).