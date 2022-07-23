Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in physics that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the universal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law is crucial for calculating the density of planetary atmospheres by rearranging it to find the density (mass/volume) using known values of pressure and temperature.