A large cylindrical tank contains m3 of nitrogen gas at °C and Pa (absolute pressure). The tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume to be changed. What will be the pressure if the volume is decreased to m3 and the temperature is increased to °C?
Calculate the density of the atmosphere at the surface of Mars (where the pressure is Pa and the temperature is typically K, with a CO2 atmosphere), Venus (with an average temperature of K and pressure of atm, with a CO2 atmosphere), and Saturn's moon Titan (where the pressure is atm and the temperature is °C, with a N2 atmosphere).
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Atmospheric Pressure
Molar Mass of Gases
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. What is the final temperature?
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. How many grams of helium are there? The molar mass of helium is g/mol.
A cylindrical tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume of the tank to be changed. The tank originally contains m3 of air at a pressure of atm. The piston is slowly pulled out until the volume of the gas is increased to m3. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final value of the pressure?
If a certain amount of ideal gas occupies a volume V at STP on earth, what would be its volume (in terms of V) on Venus, where the temperature is °C and the pressure is atm?
You have several identical balloons. You experimentally determine that a balloon will break if its volume exceeds L. The pressure of the gas inside the balloon equals air pressure ( atm). If the air inside the balloon is at a constant °C and behaves as an ideal gas, what mass of air can you blow into one of the balloons before it bursts?