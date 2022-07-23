Five moles of an ideal monatomic gas with an initial temperature of °C expand and, in the process, absorb J of heat and do J of work. What is the final temperature of the gas?
Figure E shows a -diagram for an ideal gas in which its absolute temperature at is one-fourth of its absolute temperature at . Did heat enter or leave the gas from to ? How do you know?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Thermodynamic Processes
Heat Transfer
A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at m3 and the pressure increases from Pa to Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of m3 at a constant pressure of Pa. Find the total work done by the gas during both processes.
A gas in a cylinder expands from a volume of m3 to m3 . Heat flows into the gas just rapidly enough to keep the pressure constant at Pa during the expansion. The total heat added is J. Find the work done by the gas.
The process shown in the -diagram in Fig. E involves mol of an ideal gas. What was the lowest temperature the gas reached in this process? Where did it occur?
In Fig. a, consider the closed loop . This is a cyclic process in which the initial and final states are the same. Find the total work done by the system in this cyclic process, and show that it is equal to the area enclosed by the loop.
A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at m3 and the pressure increases from Pa to Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of m3 at a constant pressure of Pa. In a -diagram, show both processes.