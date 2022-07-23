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Ch 19: The First Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 19: The First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 9a
Chapter 19, Problem 9a

A gas in a cylinder expands from a volume of 0.1100.110 m3 to 0.3200.320 m3 . Heat flows into the gas just rapidly enough to keep the pressure constant at 1.65×1051.65\(\times\)10^5 Pa during the expansion. The total heat added is 1.15×1051.15\(\times\)10^5 J. Find the work done by the gas.

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Identify the formula for work done by a gas at constant pressure: \( W = P \Delta V \), where \( W \) is the work done, \( P \) is the pressure, and \( \Delta V \) is the change in volume.
Calculate the change in volume \( \Delta V \) by subtracting the initial volume from the final volume: \( \Delta V = V_{final} - V_{initial} = 0.320 \, \text{m}^3 - 0.110 \, \text{m}^3 \).
Substitute the given values into the work formula: \( W = 1.65 \times 10^5 \, \text{Pa} \times \Delta V \).
Perform the multiplication to find the work done by the gas, ensuring that the units are consistent (Pa for pressure and m^3 for volume).
Interpret the result: The work done by the gas is the energy transferred as the gas expands against the constant external pressure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work Done by a Gas at Constant Pressure

When a gas expands at constant pressure, the work done by the gas is calculated using the formula W = PΔV, where W is the work done, P is the constant pressure, and ΔV is the change in volume. This concept is crucial for understanding how energy is transferred in the form of work during the expansion process.
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First Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that the change in internal energy of a system is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system on its surroundings. This principle is essential for analyzing energy transformations and understanding how heat and work affect the internal energy of the gas.
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Isobaric Process

An isobaric process is a thermodynamic process in which the pressure remains constant. In this scenario, the gas undergoes an isobaric expansion, meaning that while the volume changes, the pressure stays the same. Understanding this process helps in applying the correct formulas and concepts to calculate work and heat transfer.
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Related Practice
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