A gas in a cylinder is held at a constant pressure of Pa and is cooled and compressed from m3 to m3. The internal energy of the gas decreases by J. Does it matter whether the gas is ideal? Why or why not?
Five moles of an ideal monatomic gas with an initial temperature of °C expand and, in the process, absorb J of heat and do J of work. What is the final temperature of the gas?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
First Law of Thermodynamics
Monatomic Gas Specific Heat Capacity
A gas in a cylinder expands from a volume of m3 to m3 . Heat flows into the gas just rapidly enough to keep the pressure constant at Pa during the expansion. The total heat added is J. Find the work done by the gas.
The -diagram in Fig. E shows a process involving mol of an ideal gas. How much heat had to be added during the process to increase the internal energy of the gas by J?
The process shown in the -diagram in Fig. E involves mol of an ideal gas. What was the lowest temperature the gas reached in this process? Where did it occur?
Figure E shows a -diagram for an ideal gas in which its absolute temperature at is one-fourth of its absolute temperature at . Did heat enter or leave the gas from to ? How do you know?
In Fig. a, consider the closed loop . This is a cyclic process in which the initial and final states are the same. Find the total work done by the system in this cyclic process, and show that it is equal to the area enclosed by the loop.