Reversible and Irreversible Processes

A reversible process is one that can be reversed without leaving any change in both the system and the surroundings. In contrast, an irreversible process results in a net change in the system or surroundings, often due to factors like friction, turbulence, or heat transfer across a finite temperature difference. Melting ice in a room at a higher temperature is typically irreversible because it involves heat transfer from the room to the ice, which cannot spontaneously reverse without external work.