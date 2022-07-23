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Ch 20: The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 20: The Second Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 24a
Chapter 20, Problem 24a

You make tea with 0.2500.250 kg of 85.085.0°C water and let it cool to room temperature (20.020.0°C). Calculate the entropy change of the water while it cools.

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Identify the initial and final temperatures of the water. The initial temperature \( T_i \) is 85.0°C, and the final temperature \( T_f \) is room temperature, which is typically around 20.0°C. Convert these temperatures to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to each.
Use the formula for the change in entropy \( \Delta S \) for a substance with constant specific heat capacity: \( \Delta S = m \cdot c \cdot \ln\left(\frac{T_f}{T_i}\right) \), where \( m \) is the mass of the water, \( c \) is the specific heat capacity of water (approximately 4.18 J/g°C), and \( T_f \) and \( T_i \) are the final and initial temperatures in Kelvin.
Substitute the mass of the water \( m = 0.250 \) kg (or 250 g), the specific heat capacity \( c = 4.18 \) J/g°C, and the converted temperatures into the entropy change formula.
Calculate the natural logarithm \( \ln\left(\frac{T_f}{T_i}\right) \) using the temperatures in Kelvin.
Multiply the mass, specific heat capacity, and the natural logarithm result to find the change in entropy \( \Delta S \). Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy

Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system, often associated with the second law of thermodynamics. It quantifies the amount of energy in a system that is unavailable for doing work. In thermodynamic processes, entropy tends to increase, indicating a move towards equilibrium and maximum disorder.
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Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a property that varies with the material and is crucial for calculating the heat exchange in processes involving temperature changes, such as cooling or heating.
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Temperature Change

Temperature change refers to the difference in temperature between the initial and final states of a substance. It is a key factor in calculating the entropy change, as it affects the heat transfer and the energy distribution within the system. Understanding how temperature affects entropy is essential for thermodynamic calculations.
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