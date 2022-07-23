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Ch 20: The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 20: The Second Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 22a
Chapter 20, Problem 22a

You decide to take a nice hot bath but discover that your thoughtless roommate has used up most of the hot water. You fill the tub with 195195 kg of 30.030.0°C water and attempt to warm it further by pouring in 5.005.00 kg of boiling water from the stove. Is this a reversible or an irreversible process? Use physical reasoning to explain.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of reversible and irreversible processes. A reversible process is one where the system and surroundings can be returned to their original states without any changes. An irreversible process involves changes that cannot be undone without leaving a trace on the surroundings.
Step 2: Consider the mixing of hot and cold water. When you mix boiling water with cooler water, the temperature of the system changes, and heat is transferred from the hot water to the cooler water.
Step 3: Evaluate the entropy change. In a reversible process, the total entropy change of the system and surroundings is zero. In an irreversible process, the entropy of the system and surroundings increases.
Step 4: Analyze the energy exchange. The mixing of water at different temperatures results in an increase in entropy, as the energy disperses and the system moves towards thermal equilibrium.
Step 5: Conclude based on physical reasoning. Since the mixing of hot and cold water results in an increase in entropy and cannot be undone without external intervention, this process is irreversible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reversible and Irreversible Processes

In thermodynamics, a reversible process is an idealized process that happens infinitely slowly, allowing the system to remain in equilibrium at all times. In contrast, an irreversible process occurs spontaneously and involves dissipative factors like friction or turbulence, leading to a net increase in entropy. Mixing hot and cold water is typically irreversible due to the spontaneous nature of heat transfer and entropy increase.
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Heat Transfer

Heat transfer is the movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one. It occurs through conduction, convection, or radiation. In this scenario, heat transfer occurs when boiling water is mixed with cooler bath water, resulting in a temperature change until thermal equilibrium is reached. This process is crucial for understanding how the temperature of the bath water changes.
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Entropy

Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In thermodynamics, it quantifies the amount of energy in a system that is unavailable for doing work. When two bodies at different temperatures mix, the entropy of the system increases, indicating an irreversible process. This concept helps explain why mixing hot and cold water leads to an increase in entropy, making the process irreversible.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A sophomore with nothing better to do adds heat to 0.3500.350 kg of ice at 0.00.0°C until it is all melted. What is the change in entropy of the water?

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Textbook Question

Two moles of an ideal gas occupy a volume VV. The gas expands isothermally and reversibly to a volume 3V3V. Is the velocity distribution changed by the isothermal expansion? Explain.

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Textbook Question

You make tea with 0.2500.250 kg of 85.085.0°C water and let it cool to room temperature (20.020.0°C). Calculate the entropy change of the water while it cools.

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Textbook Question

A 15.015.0-kg block of ice at 0.00.0°C melts to liquid water at 0.00.0°C inside a large room at 20.020.0°C. Treat the ice and the room as an isolated system, and assume that the room is large enough for its temperature change to be ignored. Is the melting of the ice reversible or irreversible? Explain, using simple physical reasoning without resorting to any equations.

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Textbook Question

A Carnot heat engine uses a hot reservoir consisting of a large amount of boiling water and a cold reservoir consisting of a large tub of ice and water. In 55 minutes of operation, the heat rejected by the engine melts 0.04000.0400 kg of ice. During this time, how much work WW is performed by the engine?

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Textbook Question

A 4.504.50-kg block of ice at 0.000.00°C falls into the ocean and melts. The average temperature of the ocean is 3.503.50°C, including all the deep water. By how much does the change of this ice to water at 3.503.50°C alter the entropy of the world? Does the entropy increase or decrease? (Hint: Do you think that the ocean temperature will change appreciably as the ice melts?)

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