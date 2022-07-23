A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the magnitude of the electric field.
A -mC point charge is glued down on a horizontal frictionless table. It is tied to a -mC point charge by a light, nonconducting -cm wire. A uniform electric field of magnitude is directed parallel to the wire, as shown in Fig. E. What would the tension be if both charges were negative?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Electric Field
Tension in a Wire
Two positive point charges are placed on the -axis, one at and one at . Derive an expression for the electric field at points on the -axis. Use your result to graph the -component of the electric field as a function of , for values of between and .
A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the speed of the proton when it strikes the negatively charged plate.
A -nC point charge is at the origin, and a second -nC point charge is on the -axis at m. Find the electric field (magnitude and direction) at each of the following points on the -axis: (i) m; (ii) m; (iii) m.
Two positive point charges are placed on the -axis, one at and one at . Find the magnitude and direction of the electric field at .
A -mC point charge is glued down on a horizontal frictionless table. It is tied to a -mC point charge by a light, nonconducting -cm wire. A uniform electric field of magnitude is directed parallel to the wire, as shown in Fig. E. Find the tension in the wire.