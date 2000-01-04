Two positive point charges are placed on the -axis, one at and one at . Derive an expression for the electric field at points on the -axis. Use your result to graph the -component of the electric field as a function of , for values of between and .
A -nC point charge is at the origin, and a second -nC point charge is on the -axis at m. Find the electric field (magnitude and direction) at each of the following points on the -axis: (i) m; (ii) m; (iii) m.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Superposition Principle
Coulomb's Law
A point charge nC is at the point m, m, and a second point charge nC is at the point m, . Calculate the magnitude and direction of the net electric field at the origin due to these two point charges.
A point charge is placed at each corner of a square with side length . All charges have magnitude . Two of the charges are positive and two are negative (Fig. E). What is the direction of the net electric field at the center of the square due to the four charges, and what is its magnitude in terms of and ?
A -mC point charge is glued down on a horizontal frictionless table. It is tied to a -mC point charge by a light, nonconducting -cm wire. A uniform electric field of magnitude is directed parallel to the wire, as shown in Fig. E. What would the tension be if both charges were negative?
Two positive point charges are placed on the -axis, one at and one at . Find the magnitude and direction of the electric field at .
A -nC point charge is at the origin, and a second -nC point charge is on the -axis at m. Find the net electric force that the two charges would exert on an electron placed at each point in part (a). Note: Part (a) asked to find the electric field (magnitude and direction) at each of the following points on the -axis: (i) m; (ii) m; (iii) m.