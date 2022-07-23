The earth has a net electric charge that causes a field at points near its surface equal to 150 150 150 N / C N/C N/C and directed in toward the center of the earth. What would be the force of repulsion between two people each with the charge calculated in part (a) and separated by a distance of 100 100 m? Is use of the earth's electric field a feasible means of flight? Why or why not? Note: Part (a) asked for what magnitude and sign of charge would a 60 60 60-kg human have to acquire to overcome his or her weight by the force exerted by the earth's electric field.